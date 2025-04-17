Guntur GGH gets 75% public satisfaction in survey

GUNTUR: Public satisfaction at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) rose to 75 per cent, according to a survey conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department on April 7, marking World Health Day. This marks a 14 per cent increase from 61 per cent recorded three months ago.

The department conducted the survey through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) as part of a public feedback initiative to improve transparency and accountability in government healthcare.

GGH Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana said reforms such as the ‘Meekosam Memu’ initiative, direct patient feedback, strict vigilance, and immediate medicine supply helped improve patient confidence. He said patients could contact him directly if asked to purchase medicines from outside, and assured that all essential medicines would be provided on time.

While 79 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction with medicine distribution, only 49 per cent were satisfied with sanitation, compared to 60 per cent in January. Dr Ramana said sanitation was being addressed under the Swachh Andhra initiative.

The survey also noted a drop in corruption complaints, with 41.17 per cent believing corruption existed, down from 63 per cent in January.

GGH, which serves 1,000–1,500 outpatients daily, remains one of the busiest public hospitals in the State.