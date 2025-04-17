Raise vertical devolution share from 41% to 50%: Andhra Pradesh to finance commission

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya has said that Andhra Pradesh made a specific suggestion to increase the vertical devolution share from 41% to 50%. Speaking to the media after the meeting of Commission members with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Cabinet colleagues and officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Panagariya said that regarding horizontal devolution criteria, the State has suggested reducing the weight given to population from 15 to 5%, besides giving weightage for environment.

Specifically regarding demographic performance, Panagariya said, “The Chief Minister has been making the argument that we need to look beyond just rewarding States for bringing down total fertility rates to replacement level. Southern States in particular, where fertility rates have fallen well below replacement levels, face problematic increases in dependency ratios and aging populations in the longer run.” Similar concerns were raised by Assam and Tamil Nadu.

On income distance, Panagariya explained, “The State has suggested reducing the weight given to income distance from 45% to 30% and introducing a 20% weight for the contribution of agriculture and allied sectors to gross state value added.” This would replace the 2.5% weight given by the 15th Finance Commission to tax and fiscal effort.

On Special Category Status, Panagariya said Niti Aayog replaced Planning Commission which was dealing with the subject. On post-bifurcation challenges, he said, “The Chief Minister talked at length about that, saying they inherited less resources, more people, less GSDP, more people, so all that had an impact on the long-run finances of the State. It also had an impact on the debt that the State inherited.”