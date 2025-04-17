TCS gets Vizag land at 99 paise lease to set up Rs 1,370 crore IT campus

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push to the State’s employment and industrial growth, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to set up a major IT campus in Visakhapatnam, creating 12,000 new jobs. The Rs 1,370 crore project will be developed on 21.16 acres of land allotted to TCS on a 99-year lease at a nominal rate of 99 paise, marking a landmark achievement under the State government’s proactive industrial drive.

The initiative is a key step in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s mission to create 20 lakh jobs over five years, with IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh playing a crucial role. Lokesh personally appealed to Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during a visit to Mumbai in October 2024, leading to sustained discussions that secured TCS’s commitment to the State.

“This will change the industrial narrative of Andhra Pradesh,” a senior Industries Department official noted, adding that the move reinforces investor confidence and showcases the State’s seriousness in promoting tech-led development.