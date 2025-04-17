TDP plotting to grab Vizag Mayor post: YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Karanam Dharmasri and Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari alleged that the TDP was plotting to unlawfully grab the Mayor post through a no-confidence motion despite lacking majority in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP Visakhapatnam City Office on Wednesday, they charged the TDP with political opportunism and discrimination against BCs as it has targeted Kumari, who hails from the Yadava community.

The YSRCP announced that it will boycott the no-confidence motion against the Mayor on April 19, and issued a whip to its 58 corporators in this regard. Amarnath accused the TDP and its allies of resorting to intimidation to lure YSRCP corporators into their fold.

Kumari expressed distress over being targeted as a BC woman, highlighting her contribution to the development of Vizag. Dharmasri accused the TDP of aiming to swindle the GVMC funds, and called for the Election Commission’s action against whip violations.