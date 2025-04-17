TDP top brass unhappy with MLA Ganta’s post on air connectivity

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP leadership has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with senior party leader and Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao over a social media post highlighting poor air connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

In a post on X titled “Andhra to Andhra, via Telangana,” Ganta pointed out that industrialists and politicians travelling from the State’s financial capital, Vizag, to the administrative capital, Amaravati, are being forced to take a detour via Hyderabad due to the lack of direct flights.

Sources said the post did not sit well with the TDP high command, which felt the issue should have been addressed internally rather than on a public platform. With Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu representing the TDP, party leadership reportedly advised Ganta to take such concerns directly to the minister instead of airing them online.