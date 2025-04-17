Youth held for obscene posts targeting Andhra Dy CM, son

GUNTUR: Guntur district police arrested a 21-year-old man from Kurnool for posting obscene and derogatory content on social media targeting Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan and his son. The arrest, made on April 15, followed a complaint lodged on April 9 at Prathipadu Police Station, triggering a swift cyber investigation and drawing attention to rising online abuse during the post-election climate.

Addressing the media, Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar said the accused, identified as Puttapasham Raghu alias Pushparaj, a mobile technician from Gudur village, was booked under Sections 353(1), 196(1), 294(2), 296, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000-2008.

The complaint stemmed from a vulgar post made on the social platform X from the handle “AA Ne naa loakm.” The post included an offensive caption alongside a photo of Pawan Kalyan and his son, Mark Shankar.

Cyber forensic tools helped trace the post to Raghu, who admitted to targeting the ‘Mega Family’ out of frustration, citing online clashes during the 2024 Assembly elections, when his favourite actor Allu Arjun supported a YSRCP candidate.

Raghu confessed to creating fake accounts to troll fans of Pawan Kalyan and, on April 8, posted the content amid rumours about a fire at the Singapore school attended by the Deputy CM’s son.

SP Satish Kumar condemned the misuse of digital platforms, stating, “Freedom of speech is not a license for vulgarity or defamation. Offenders will face serious legal consequences.”