YSRCP chief's helicopter damaged; police question co-pilot for four hours

ANANTAPUR: Police have launched a probe into the security breach at a helipad in Papireddypalli, Ramagiri mandal, on April 8 during the visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Notices have been issued to the pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter involved, seeking their explanations after the aircraft was allegedly damaged during a crowd surge.

On Wednesday, co-pilot Shreyas Jain appeared at the CI’s office in Chenne Kotha Palli, where he was questioned for nearly four hours by Dharmavaram DSP B Hemanth Kumar and CI V Sridhar. Police confirmed that Jain cooperated fully with the probe before returning to Bengaluru. However, pilot Anil Kumar did not appear, citing personal leave. Fresh summons will be issued to him, officials said.

The helipad was arranged under YSRCP supervision for Jagan’s condolence visit to the family of murdered party activist Kuruba Lingamayya. Upon landing, a large crowd of YSRCP supporters reportedly breached security barricades and surrounded the helicopter. Amid the chaos, the windshield of the helicopter was allegedly damaged, grounding the aircraft and forcing the former CM to continue his journey by road.

YSRCP leaders have since alleged a major security lapse by the administration, blaming police and government authorities for the incident. In response, law enforcement issued notices not only to the flight crew but also to the helicopter management company based in Jakkur, Karnataka.

CI Sridhar said probe is being conducted to determine whether proper safety protocols were followed and to assess the cause of the damage to the helicopter. The inquiry is expected to evaluate security arrangements.