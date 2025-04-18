Andhra govt issues SC Sub-classification Ordinance to split 15% reservation among three sub-groups

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes (Sub-classification) Ordinance, 2025, aimed at redistributing the 15% reservation provided to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) among three sub-groups.

Secretary (Law) Gottapu Pratibha Devi issued an order to this effect after the Ordinance got the approval of Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Pratibha Devi issued the order following the green light from the State Cabinet, which approved the draft in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 15.

As per the ordinance, the State recognises 59 Scheduled Castes listed under the Scheduled Castes category, and extends a 15% reservation in public sector employment and educational institutions to these communities.

The intention of the State government is to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits among all the Scheduled Castes, thereby ensuring equal and fair access to opportunities in both education and employment.

The 59 Scheduled Castes are divided into three groups. Out of the total 15% reservations, the Group-I containing 12 castes will get 1% reservation. The 18 castes listed under Group-II will be given 6.5% reservation, and 29 castes listed under Group-III will be given 7.5% reservation.

A 200-point roster system will be adopted for implementing the reservations for these three groups. The 200-point roster system will operate in two cycles each numbered from 1-100.

Reacting to the development, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga met with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and other officials from the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Krishna Madiga expressed his gratitude to the State government for implementing the long-pending SC sub-classification under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ensure social justice for all.