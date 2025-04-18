Bhumana’s claim on cow deaths totally false: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson Gunapati Deepak Reddy strongly refuted the false claims of former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy regarding the death of cows at TTD Goshala.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had already rejected these baseless allegations, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh responded swiftly, challenging Bhumana to present evidence, and exposed the YSRCP leader’s lies.

“Our MLAs visited the Goshala to present the facts on the ground, and proved that the YSRCP’s claims were completely false,” Deepak Reddy said.

“While Bhumana claimed that he was under house arrest, YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy was allowed to visit the Goshala. If the MP could go, what stopped Bhumana? This raises serious doubts about the credibility of his statements,” the TDP spokesperson observed.

He further said, “A deeper look into the Goshala records from the YSRCP regime reveals multiple irregularities and several vigilance inquiries are already underway. The TDP-led NDA government is determined to take strict action against all past wrongdoings.”

Reaffirming the TDP’s stand, Deepak Reddy said, “We are fully committed to protecting Hindu sentiments. Irresponsible comments and false propaganda will not be tolerated. The truth will always prevail.”