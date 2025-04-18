Daikin president visits Sri City, praises infra

TIRUPATI: Daikin Industries Limited President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Naofumi Takenaka visited the company’s advanced manufacturing facility at Sri City on Thursday, marking his first official tour.

The visit underscored Daikin’s commitment to India’s air-conditioning market and sustainable manufacturing practices.

During the tour, Daikin India Chairman and Managing Director KJ Jawa, guided Takenaka through the plant operations, highlighting the facility’s technological standards and growth plans.

Takenaka also met Sri City Founder and Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, who praised Daikin for its contribution to industrial development and innovation in the region.

Takenaka lauded the infrastructure, State government support, and investor-friendly policies of Sri City, signalling Daikin’s expansion plans.

The Sri City plant, operational since 2023, caters to domestic and export markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on energy-efficient solutions.