Ensure no water shortage in state during summer: Andhra Pradesh CS tells district collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed District Collectors to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water shortages across the State during the summer.

During a video conference with Collectors on Thursday, Vijayanand reviewed the summer action plan for drinking water supply, as well as the Swarnandhra and Swachh Andhra programmes.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need for vigorous implementation to ensure no drinking water issues arise, noting that 3,438 habitations in 332 mandals are likely to face water shortages.

To address this, a summer action plan with Rs 67.31 crore is being implemented. Vijayanand also advised Collectors to prepare for heat waves, directing them to supply drinking water via tankers in drought-affected areas and lease private water sources if needed.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed the setup of special monitoring cells at the State and district levels to receive and promptly address drinking water complaints.

He stressed the need for immediate responses to grievances received through various channels, including the Public Grievance Redressal System, Media, Drought Monitoring Cell, and Toll-Free Number 1902, and for ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply in urban areas.

While reviewing the Swarnandhra and Swachh Andhra programmes, he said that efforts should be made to keep all offices and surroundings clean by organising Swachh Andhra Day properly every month.

He highlighted the need for effective e-waste management and awareness campaigns to educate people about the harm caused by improper e-waste disposal.