Relaxed rules, higher toll: Link between TTD donation policy and 191 cow deaths in SV Goshala

TIRUMALA: The SV Dairy Farm, operated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has reported a significant number of cattle deaths in 2024-25, attributed to the aging and natural conditions of cows accepted into the facility.

According to data from the SV Goshala, 191 cows died between April 2024 and March 2025, with monthly figures showing a consistent trend: April (17), May (18), June (13), July (18), August (15), September (21), October (19), November (13), December (14), January (18), February (13), and March (12).

Historically, the SV Dairy Farm maintained a limited livestock population, including cows, sheep, horses, elephants, and other animals, to meet the modest dairy needs of the Tirumala temple, such as milk, ghee, and butter for the rituals to deity in Garbalaya.

Until 2015-16, strict norms governed cattle donations, ensuring only healthy cows were accepted. However, post-2015, TTD relaxed these norms, mandating the acceptance of all cows, including aged and abandoned animals otherwise destined for slaughterhouses.

This shift led to a surge in the Goshala’s cattle population, reaching over 2,500 cows, many rescued from slaughter by Hindu groups after intercepting vehicles.