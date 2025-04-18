Relaxed rules, higher toll: Link between TTD donation policy and 191 cow deaths in SV Goshala

TIRUMALA: The SV Dairy Farm, operated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has reported a significant number of cattle deaths in 2024-25, attributed to the aging and natural conditions of cows accepted into the facility.
According to data from the SV Goshala, 191 cows died between April 2024 and March 2025, with monthly figures showing a consistent trend: April (17), May (18), June (13), July (18), August (15), September (21), October (19), November (13), December (14), January (18), February (13), and March (12).
Historically, the SV Dairy Farm maintained a limited livestock population, including cows, sheep, horses, elephants, and other animals, to meet the modest dairy needs of the Tirumala temple, such as milk, ghee, and butter for the rituals to deity in Garbalaya.
Until 2015-16, strict norms governed cattle donations, ensuring only healthy cows were accepted. However, post-2015, TTD relaxed these norms, mandating the acceptance of all cows, including aged and abandoned animals otherwise destined for slaughterhouses.
This shift led to a surge in the Goshala’s cattle population, reaching over 2,500 cows, many rescued from slaughter by Hindu groups after intercepting vehicles.
House arrest claim of Bhumana dismissed
YSRCP leader Bhumana Abhinay Reddy slammed the NDA for allegedly using police to suppress the truth, calling the government’s behaviour “cowardly” and accusing it of hiding the real situation.
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, addressing a press conference later, claimed that 170 cow deaths were officially recorded since June 2024, alleging the true number was higher. He accused the coalition government of preventing transparency and failing to act on animal welfare concerns.
Meanwhile, TDP’s Sudheer Reddy hit back, accusing YSRCP leaders of hypocrisy and politicising religious sentiments. “People who eat beef abroad are now championing cow protection,” he stated, demanding an unconditional apology from Bhumana.
He also dismissed claims of house arrest and offered police protection if the YSRCP leader wished to visit the Goshala properly.
Though alliance leaders invited Bhumana to join a joint inspection later and the police agreed to allow a five-member YSRCP team, the larger crowd gathered at Bhumana’s residence was not permitted entry, adding fuel to the ongoing political storm.
The incident has turned into a larger debate on governance, transparency, and animal welfare in Tirupati, with both parties accusing each other of using the sacred issue of cow protection for