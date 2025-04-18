Union Minister Rammohan Naidu figures in WEF Global Young Leaders list

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, son of former Union Minister Yerrannaidu, has achieved the rare distinction of being named as Global Young Leader 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for being the most powerful and influenced person who excelled in human rights protection, advocacy, public life and IT.

Rammohan Naidu is among the seven picked up for the award of Global Young Leaders (GYL) by the World Economic Forum for the year 2025.

Elected to the Lok Sabha from Srikakulam in 2014 at a young age of 26, Rammohan Naidu was recognised as one of the young parliamentarians and in 2024, he was elevated as a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, setting a record as the youngest Union Minister.

His journey started in Srikakulam and reached to Switzerland via New Delhi. As the Union Minister, he showcased his prowess and unique identity in the improvement of the civil aviation sector. Following the footsteps of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he is striving for the development of State.

On his achievement, Rammohan Naidu said, “I feel it is a great honour, and it encourages me to work with responsibility towards people and the nation with honesty.”

TDP MPs, MLAs, leaders and cadre expressed happiness on elevation of Rammohan Naidu, and wished him to achieve more such awards.