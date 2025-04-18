YSRCP leader’s plea: Andhra Pradesh HC to look into SIT’s ‘unlawful detention’ of retired cop

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stepped in to a case involving the alleged unlawful detention of T Bala Subrahmanyam Reddy, a 60-year-old retired police officer, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The court ordered Reddy to appear before it on April 21, 2025, to address the circumstances of his detention.

The case surfaced when YSRCP leader M Venkata Rami Reddy filed a petition, claiming unidentified police officers forcibly removed Reddy from his Tirupati home on April 16 at 11.50 pm. The petitioner alleged that Reddy was taken to Vijayawada, and held in a secret location without being informed of any charges or case details.

A division bench of Justices Rao Raghunandan Rao and K Manmadha Rao directed SIT officials to identify police personnel in photographs submitted by the petitioner, purportedly showing Reddy’s removal.

The court also exempted Reddy from appearing before SIT on April 20 or 21 to ensure his availability for the hearing, scheduled for April 21.

Senior advocate Subrahmanyam Sriram, representing the petitioner, argued that plainclothes officers detained Reddy unlawfully, alleging inquiries about Reddy’s son, Rushwar Kiran Kumar Reddy, and threats against the elderly man.

SIT counsel Vishnu Teja denied unlawful detention, stating Reddy was summoned as a witness on April 14. The court stressed clarifying the detention’s legality.

MP to be quizzed under CCTV

The AP High Court has directed the SIT to conduct the inquiry of Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy under CCTV surveillance, and in the presence of his lawyers to ensure transparency in a case involving alleged irregularities in liquor purchases.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao issued the orders on Thursday, mandating that Reddy’s statement be recorded in a CCTV-equipped room, with a lawyer present 10 metres away to observe without interfering.