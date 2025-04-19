Andhra Forest Department launches olive ridley turtle awareness drive at Baruva Beach festival

SRIKAKULAM: The Forest Department will launch an awareness drive on olive ridley turtles at Baruva Beach on Saturday, marking the opening day of the two-day beach festival.

The initiative aims to educate the public on the vital role of olive ridley turtles in preserving fish population and preventing sea pollution, thereby emphasising their importance in maintaining ecological and environmental balance.

As part of the event, hatchlings of olive ridley turtles will be released into the sea, accompanied by the slogan: “From Shore to Sea – A Journey to Celebrate.”

Forest officials will also highlight conservation strategies aimed at increasing the turtle population along the coast, which has been severely impacted by human-induced threats.

The drive is expected to foster greater community awareness and encourage sustainable practices to protect the marine environment and support biodiversity.

The Forest Department officials hope that the awareness drive will serve as a reminder of the delicate relationship between marine life and human activity, inspiring visitors and locals alike to contribute to the protection of endangered species.