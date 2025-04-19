AP BJP launches Waqf reforms campaign; slams Opposition for misinformation

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday launched a public awareness campaign on Waqf reforms at the state office in Vijayawada.
The campaign, aimed at educating the public about the recently amended Waqf Act, featured presentations and speeches highlighting the party’s position on the issue.
Addressing the gathering, Purandeswari clarified the Centre’s stance on the Waqf Board and recent Supreme Court observations. She said the court merely stated that existing Waqf properties should not be altered and that new boards should follow revised legislation.
“The Union government has no intent to interfere with the religious affairs of Waqf institutions. Opposition parties are needlessly creating confusion,” she said. On Congress linking the BJP to the National Herald case, the senior politician asserted that the case predates the NDA government.
“Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. The case was filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2012, and the Enforcement Directorate has now filed a detailed chargesheet. Congress must answer for the misuse of public funds, not deflect blame,” she reiterated.
BJP national secretary Arvind Menon, speaking as a special guest, discussed the implementation of Waqf laws in other countries and emphasised the need for reform in India.
“This is not a Hindu-Muslim conflict, as falsely portrayed,” Menon said. He claimed that only 3% of powerful individuals are misusing Waqf properties, while 97% of the Muslim population — especially women, widows and children — continue to suffer.