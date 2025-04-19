AP BJP launches Waqf reforms campaign; slams Opposition for misinformation

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday launched a public awareness campaign on Waqf reforms at the state office in Vijayawada.

The campaign, aimed at educating the public about the recently amended Waqf Act, featured presentations and speeches highlighting the party’s position on the issue.

Addressing the gathering, Purandeswari clarified the Centre’s stance on the Waqf Board and recent Supreme Court observations. She said the court merely stated that existing Waqf properties should not be altered and that new boards should follow revised legislation.

“The Union government has no intent to interfere with the religious affairs of Waqf institutions. Opposition parties are needlessly creating confusion,” she said. On Congress linking the BJP to the National Herald case, the senior politician asserted that the case predates the NDA government.