AP minister Narayana directs focus on e-waste collection for Swachh Diwas under ‘e-check’ theme

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Friday instructed officials to ensure effective implementation of the Swachh Andhra – Swachh Diwas campaign on Saturday, which will focus on electronic waste collection and reuse under the theme ‘e-check’.

Narayana held a teleconference with all Municipal Commissioners, attended by Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Swachha Andhra MD Anil Kumar Reddy, and Chairman Pattabhiram. He directed officials to prepare detailed action plans and coordinate with local MLAs and departments to ensure the success of the campaign. The minister announced that he would personally participate in the programme at Nellore.

He revealed that 222 electronic waste collection centres would be set up across municipalities by converting existing RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres. Women from self-help groups and local women’s associations will be engaged to collect discarded electronics such as mobile phones and televisions from households and shops. They will be paid in cash, providing employment and income.

Narayana clarified that the initiative is not a one-day campaign but an ongoing effort. He said several companies had come forward to reuse the collected e-waste.

The monthly Swachh Diwas campaign, launched in January, is conducted on the third Saturday of every month to promote cleanliness and sustainability.