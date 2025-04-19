AP's district Kurnool reels under labour migration crisis due to chronic water crisis

KURNOOL: Kurnool district continues to face a severe labour migration crisis, with over thousands of families reportedly migrating each year to cities such as Guntur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bellary, and Vijayawada in search of livelihood.

The Officials and local leaders attribute this trend to chronic water scarcity and insufficient irrigation infrastructure, particularly in drought-prone mandals like Adoni, Kodumur, Pattikonda, Alur, Mantralayam, Yemmiganur and Panyam.

Due to scanty rainfall and limited local employment opportunities, villagers are often compelled to leave their homes throughout the year. The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where agriculture and daily living are deeply impacted by the lack of access to drinking and irrigation water.

The Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal is considered a critical solution, but experts say the existing structure lacks necessary sluices and field channels to effectively serve nearby communities.

The canal irrigates under 30,000 acres—far below its designed capacity of 80,000 acres. Without immediate infrastructure upgrades, including sluices, distress migration is expected to persist.