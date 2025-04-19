APTRANSCO commissions 18 major transmission projects worth Rs 1,095 crore to boost power infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) has commissioned 18 major transmission projects worth Rs 1,095 crore to enhance State’s power transmission network, Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said.

These include seven 400kV and eleven 220kv projects, covering ICT augmentation and installation of bus reactors for reactive power management across multiple key locations.

Energy Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects at a high-level virtual meeting on Friday.

He said the completed works would boost grid reliability, facilitate power evacuation, and meet rising energy demands across rapidly growing urban and industrial regions.

Vijayanand noted that 55 more projects worth Rs 4,965 crore are in various stages of execution across Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kadapa zones. These span voltage levels from 400kV to 132kV and are scheduled for phased commissioning during the current and next two financial years.