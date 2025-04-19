Deputy Speaker slams ‘malicious propaganda’ of media, hails Ratan Tata as symbol of humanity

GUNTUR: Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Friday came down heavily on certain media outlets for spreading ‘malicious propaganda’ against the coalition government.

Speaking at a public meeting in Balijepalli village of Sattenapalli constituency, Raghurama emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government is steadily overcoming financial distress and working toward stabilising the State.

Participating in the unveiling of Ratan Tata’s statue, the he described the industrialist as a symbol of humanity, noting his contributions to education and healthcare. He said awarding Tata the Bharat Ratna is the collective wish of the people and mentioned that he had written to the prime minister four years ago requesting the honour.

Recalling past political tensions between him and YSRCP chief Jagan, Raju said, “Because I voiced my concerns over derogatory remarks against Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao during the TDP regime, Jagan kept me at a distance.”

Raju, along with MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana, also unveiled statues of NT Rama Rao and Kodela, inaugurated a new village secretariat, and distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries.