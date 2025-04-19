Guntur student dies in Texas road accident; family awaits her mortal remains

Andhra Pradesh

Deepti’s father contacted Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar’s office after the accident, with the minister in the US mobilising support for her medical care.
GUNTUR: A 23-year-old student from Guntur, died in a road accident in Denton City, Texas, while pursuing her Master’s degree at the University of North Texas.

The victim, Deepti, was walking with her friend Snigdha when a speeding car hit them on April 12. Deepti sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she fought for her life until April 15. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Snigdha also suffered injuries in the incident.

Deepti, daughter of Hanumantha Rao and Ramadevi, was known for her academic excellence. Her parents had sold their farmland to fund her dream of studying in the US. She was a month away from completing her course.

After the incident, Deepti’s friends informed her father, who contacted Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar’s camp office. The minister, who is currently in the US, mobilised his team to ensure she received the best medical care.

The family, devastated by the loss, is now awaiting the arrival of Deepti’s mortal remains, expected to reach Guntur by Saturday.

