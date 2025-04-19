No growth in Uttarandhra in last five years: TDP slams YSRCP government for withdrawals, unfulfilled promises

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP has alleged that the development of North Andhra had significantly slowed down during YSRCP term, and several industries have withdrawn operations.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, TDP Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat said several companies that had previously shown interest in North Andhra withdrew during the last five years, and the previous government mortgaged 33 government properties in the city alone to raise loans besides spending Rs 450 crore on Rushikonda buildings.

“We requested the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to set up a campus in Visakhapatnam, and they responded positively,” the MP said, adding that the previous government failed to address essential requirements raised by IT firms.

Furthermore, Sribarat remarked that the YSRCP could not engage with major corporations like Tata. “We are prepared to extend complete support to Tata,” he stated.