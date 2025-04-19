Pawan Kalyan vows action against land grabbers, assures protection for victims

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan on Friday warned that the State government would not spare those involved in grabbing lands belonging to the poor or inherited by individuals.

He assured that all victims would be protected and their rightful ownership safeguarded. He warned that complaints involving leaders of the current government would also be investigated without bias.

During a teleconference with officials, Pawan said numerous complaints of land grabbing had been received from across the State, and warned that those creating fake documents or unlawfully acquiring land would face stringent legal action.

Some reports indicated that victims were being threatened in the name of the coalition government. A leader from the previous government was also named in connection with encroachments in Kakinada.

Speaking to his staff, the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to protecting public assets.

He announced plans to personally visit Collectorates to receive petitions from victims and assure them of support in reclaiming their property.