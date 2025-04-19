TDP government aims to make Andhra Pradesh sports capital, says Vijayawada MP

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath stated that the TDP-led NDA government is focusing on transforming Andhra Pradesh into the sports capital of the country. He emphasised that efforts are underway to establish at least one cricket stadium in each constituency.

On Friday, MP Kesineni Chinni, along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Avirineni Ravi Naidu, inaugurated the Amaravati Premier League cricket tournament for journalists at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium. Chinni noted that SAAP and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) are planning to develop cricket grounds in all 175 constituencies in a phased manner.

Speaking to the media, Chinni further explained that the State government is prioritising improvements in sports facilities, particularly cricket, and plans to form cricket teams at the village and mandal levels.

SAAP Chairman Avirineni Ravi Naidu also briefed the journalists on key decisions taken to revitalise the state’s sports policy, as well as the ongoing development initiatives by SAAP.