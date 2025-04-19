Vijayasai Reddy grilled by SIT in Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam, calls Kasireddy kingpin

VIJAYAWADA: Former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate on Friday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.
The SIT officials recorded his statements, questioning him about the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy, the sale of liquor, and the role of officials and others involved in the alleged scam. A team of four senior officials, led by NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, grilled Vijayasai about the involvement of prime suspect Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kasireddy, and others in the alleged scam. The questioning lasted around three hours, from 2 to 5 pm.
The SIT officials gave him a questionnaire containing around 25 questions related to the formulation of the liquor policy, persons involved in meetings, role of officials and private individuals such as Kasireddy, irregularities in sales, and hawala network transactions.
After being questioned, Vijayasai addressed the media, stating that he had cooperated with the investigation officers. He mentioned that he was summoned based on statements given by former Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) MD D Vasudeva Reddy and Satya Prasad, who had been questioned by SIT earlier. He termed Raj Kasireddy the kingpin of the liquor scam.
Kasireddy and his accomplices handled entire money transactions: Former MP
He criticised Kasireddy calling him a person with a criminal mindset who cheated him despite his past help. He stated that the SIT officials questioned him about the hawala network and the roles of Kasireddy, Vasudeva Reddy, and others in formulating and implementing the liquor policy. He claimed to have no knowledge about the implementation but acknowledged being aware of initial discussions on policy-making.
“I attended two meetings, one in Hyderabad and the other in Vijayawada, where Kasireddy, Vasudeva Reddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, and others were present. I don’t know what happened after that,” the former MP said.
Vijayasai Reddy revealed that the SIT asked him about hawala transactions and alleged kickbacks to Kasireddy and others, and he shared information on the monetary transactions and individuals involved. “The hawala network includes Kasireddy, his co-brother Avinash Reddy, Chanikya Raj, Kiran, Sumit and Saif. They handled the entire money transactions. I told the SIT officials that Kasireddy is the kingpin behind the scam,” he revealed.
Meanwhile, Vijayasai Reddy denied seeking a Rajya Sabha MP seat, and explained that his decision to leave the YSRCP was due to constant insults and challenges to his honesty and integrity within the party. He emphasised that his political comeback decision is his own choice, citing that he was wrongly projected by the party president’s close circle.
In a related development, Kasireddy Upender Reddy, father of Kasireddy, appeared before the investigating officers and reportedly gave evasive answers.
Mithun Reddy to appear before SIT today
Rajampet YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy is set to appear before the SIT at the Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate on Saturday.