Vijayasai Reddy grilled by SIT in Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam, calls Kasireddy kingpin

VIJAYAWADA: Former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate on Friday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

The SIT officials recorded his statements, questioning him about the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy, the sale of liquor, and the role of officials and others involved in the alleged scam. A team of four senior officials, led by NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, grilled Vijayasai about the involvement of prime suspect Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kasireddy, and others in the alleged scam. The questioning lasted around three hours, from 2 to 5 pm.

The SIT officials gave him a questionnaire containing around 25 questions related to the formulation of the liquor policy, persons involved in meetings, role of officials and private individuals such as Kasireddy, irregularities in sales, and hawala network transactions.

After being questioned, Vijayasai addressed the media, stating that he had cooperated with the investigation officers. He mentioned that he was summoned based on statements given by former Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) MD D Vasudeva Reddy and Satya Prasad, who had been questioned by SIT earlier. He termed Raj Kasireddy the kingpin of the liquor scam.