VIJAYAWADA: Youth and unemployed individuals in the State, who applied for corporation subsidy loans, are facing difficulties accessing the funds due to the lack of a CIBIL or credit score, leading to arbitrary rejection of their applications by bankers despite being shortlisted by mandal-level committees.

This issue is distressing many young people who aim to set up small business units for livelihood.

The State government has resumed subsidy loan schemes through various corporations, allocating thousands of crores for the economic uplift of the unemployed.

Applications were invited for subsidy loans through the Andhra Pradesh Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (APOBMMS) for various corporations, including BC, EBC, Arya Vysya, Kshatriya, Brahmin, and Kapu.

Around six lakh applications were received in the State, with 4.29 lakh applications for BC corporation loans, and 1.62 lakh applications for EBC corporation loans.

This year, the government removed limitation on loan amount for certain schemes, and introduced two categories of loans - Self-employment schemes covering sectors like agriculture, transport, industries, services, and business, as well as generic pharmacies under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector for pharmacy graduates.