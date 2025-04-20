Andhra government issues guidelines for 3 per cent sports quota in jobs

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued a notification for the implementation of 3% horizontal reservation to the meritorious sportspersons of Andhra Pradesh in direct recruitment without the requirement of appearing for competitive examinations in government departments, local bodies, Public Sector Undertakings, and uniformed services, including police, excise and forest departments.

After careful study of the proposals submitted by the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), the government, has rolled out the Sports Policy 2024-29, aimed at fostering sports development, and provide job opportunities to sportspersons through a 3% quota in direct recruitment in government departments.

Sportspersons need to fulfil other criteria

“This notification shall be deemed to have come into force from the date of issuance of the Sports Policy 2024-29. It shall remain in force for a period of five years or till a new policy is formulated,” read the GO.

The GO also mentioned that the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons under the 3% horizontal reservation will be based on the notifications issued by the APPSC and other selection boards without written examinations, and shall be appointed by the department concerned based on the final merit list approved by the State Level Committee.

“The meritorious sportspersons must possess the requisite academic qualifications, physical standards, age limit criteria, prior experience, technical qualifications and others as prescribed in the rules of the concerned department governing such posts, in direct recruitment,” the GO stated.

It also formulated roles and responsibilities for the recruitment department and SAAP. Furthermore, the GO recognised the sportspersons into two disciplines comprising 65 sports.