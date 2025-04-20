Andhra HM Vangalapudi Anitha extends full support to police, unveils tech-backed policing plans

GUNTUR: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, during her review of law and order in the Guntur Range, revealed that 70% of crimes are being solved with the help of CCTV footage.

Chairing a meeting at the Guntur District Police Office, Anitha stressed the need of technology-backed policing and assured full government support to officers on the ground.

She participated in a symbolic cleanliness drive under the “Swarnandhra - Swachhandhra” initiative before the meeting. Alongside sanitation workers, she swept the district police office garden, promoting dignity for labour and public responsibility.

Anitha, accompanied by Guntur Range IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi and SPs from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore, outlined plans to install 5,000-10,000 CCTV cameras per district and launch cybercrime police stations. She also announced promotions for 1995-batch CIs to DSP rank and recruitment for 6,000 constables. She stressed community engagement, women officers in crime prevention, and stricter law enforcement.