Andhra Pradesh girl scores a perfect 100 in JEE Main

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh’s Sai Manogna Guthikonda has once again proved her academic excellence by scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2, her second consecutive 100 percentile, after achieving the same feat in Session 1.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 for Paper 1 on Saturday. A total of 10,61,840 students had registered for the exam and 9,92,350 appeared for it. Out of them, only 24 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile, including just two girls - one of whom is Manogna, the only student from Andhra Pradesh to do so. She secured the 22nd rank overall, 19th in the general category, and the second among female candidates. Rajasthan led the count with seven toppers, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana with three each.

A student of Bhashyam IIT-JEE Academy, Manogna has been a consistent academic performer. Her success is backed by an intense daily study routine of 12-14 hours, guided closely by her mentors and parents.

Speaking to TNIE, her mother Padmaja expressed pride and joy. “We weren’t surprised by her result. She had already secured 100 percentile in Session 1. Manogna has always been disciplined and determined. We made sure she stayed grounded and didn’t feel pressure despite all the attention.” Her father, Kishore Chowdary, an Associate Professor at RVR&JC Engineering College, has been a major influence in nurturing her love for engineering, while Padmaja, an administrative officer at a local hospital, ensured emotional balance at home.

Despite the accolades and even appreciation from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Manogna remained focused. Now, she is gearing up for JEE Advanced, with an aspiration of joining one of India’s top five IITs to pursue Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Bhashyam Institutions Chairman Ramakrishna congratulated Manogna, and highlighted the academy’s success.