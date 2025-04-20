Andhra Pradesh government races to meet 3 lakh housing target by June 12

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu setting a target of completing three lakh houses within a year of the coalition government’s formation, Housing Department officials are working intensively to meet the goal by June and to prepare for the inauguration of the houses on June 12.

Prioritising the housing initiative, the TDP-led NDA government has already sanctioned 1.80 lakh houses to beneficiaries and arranged a low-interest loan facility of Rs 35,000 to encourage faster completion of construction.

In addition, the government is offering additional financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for housing beneficiaries from Backward Classes (BCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Rs 75,000 for those from Scheduled Tribes (STs).

A total of Rs 300 crore has been released to support this special benefit, with Rs 202 crore already disbursed.

Under the direction of Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, and guidance from Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Managing Director M Siva Prasad, officials are expediting construction efforts to meet the June deadline.

According to available data, of the targeted three lakh houses, 1.70 lakh have been completed, another 60,000 are nearing completion, and the remaining are at various stages of construction.

Officials expressed confidence in meeting the full target on time.

In addition to motivating beneficiaries, senior Housing Department officials are closely reviewing progress.