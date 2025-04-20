Kesireddy to attend SIT inquiry after immunity in liquor scam case in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, also known as Raj Kesireddy, and considered the prime suspect in the alleged Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam, released an audio message on Saturday stating that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and cooperate with the investigation.

In a three-minute audio clip, Raj Kesireddy explained that SIT officials had served notices to his mother in his absence, prompting him to seek clarification. “I responded to the first notice within a day and expressed my willingness to cooperate, provided they furnish valid reasons and evidence. Instead, they issued a second notice via email without addressing my concerns,” he said.

Raj claimed he pursued legal options after sensing an intention to arrest him. “I consulted my legal counsel and approached the High Court, challenging the notices and seeking anticipatory bail. I will appear before the SIT after obtaining legal clarity from the High Court and the Supreme Court,” he added.

Responding to allegations made by former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday, Raj Kesireddy criticised the statements and announced he would hold a detailed press conference soon. He said he would present evidence to expose Vijayasai Reddy’s ‘true nature’ and urged media personnel to wait until his formal appearance before investigators.