Mega DSC 2025 notification to be out on Sunday

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the conduct of a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) 2025 to fill 16,347 teacher posts. The recruitment drive forms part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure quality education, and address the shortage of teaching staff in government-run schools.

The Mega DSC 2025 notification will be officially issued on April 20, and online applications will be accepted from April 20 to May 15, 2025, according to a statement from the Director of School Education.

As per the announcement, Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) will be held from June 6 to July 6, 2025. Aspirants are advised to begin preparations in earnest as the recruitment drive is expected to be one of the most tough in recent years.

The notification will include post-wise details, exam schedule, syllabus, and links to relevant Government Orders, along with help desk contact information to support candidates throughout the application process. All information will be made available from April 20 at the School Education Department’s official websites https://cse.ap.gov.in and https://apdsc.apcfss.in

At the district level, a total of 13,192 teacher posts will be filled in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad and municipal schools. This includes 534 school assistant (Language-I) posts, 492 Hindi, 1,032 English, 655 Mathematics, 599 Physical Science, 902 Biological Science, 1,329 Social Studies, and 1,664 PET posts.