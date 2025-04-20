Minister Lokesh lauds 25-year journey of Samagra Shiksha

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh appreciated all those involved in the transformative journey of Samagra Shiksha as the national education programme marked 25 years since its inception.

Celebrating its mission to provide inclusive and equitable education, Lokesh highlighted the strides made in Andhra Pradesh over the past two and a half decades under the scheme’s banner.

He said, “While aiming high to ensure education for all, Samagra Shiksha has been making commendable efforts towards the physical, mental, and academic development of students,” in a post on social media platform X. The Minister congratulated the central and State governments, education officials, teachers, students, parents, and various associations and organisations for their role in the programme’s success.

He noted, “Samagra Shiksha has won many awards and accolades over the years. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved through sustained teamwork and commitment.”

Lokesh also praised the effective communication and outreach efforts through the monthly education magazine Manabadi, which documented the 25-year progress of Samagra Shiksha in the State. “The editorial team deserves special appreciation for effectively showcasing the reforms, schemes, and development programmes implemented by the government,” he said.

With Andhra Pradesh pushing forward with innovative educational initiatives, the Minister expressed optimism that Samagra Shiksha would reach greater milestones in the coming years. “It is our collective responsibility to build a robust education system that empowers every child. I am confident that with teamwork and sustained effort, we will continue to set new benchmarks,” Lokesh added.