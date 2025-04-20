NDA wins no-confidence motion against Visakhapatnam Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM; With the support from 74 members, the no-confidence motion against Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari of the YSRCP was passed in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting on Saturday.

The motion, initiated by members of the TDP-led NDA, was put to vote at the GVMC council special meeting. Visakhapatnam Collector and in-charge GVMC Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad, who presided over the council meeting, confirmed the outcome.

The Collector said 63 GVMC corporators, and 11 ex-officio members, comprising MPs, MLAs, and MLCs were present, making the total of 74 participants. “The quorum requirement was met, and all 74 members extended their support to the motion. No member opposed or abstained,” he said.

YSRCP corporators boycotted the meeting, while representatives from CPI and CPM refrained from participating in the voting.

Following the outcome, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas visited Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam, and offered prayers. Speaking to the media, he described the result as ‘a victory for the people of Visakhapatnam’, and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to promoting development under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city,” he said, adding, “The TDP-led NDA government will work to transform Visakhapatnam into a global hub, and improve governance standards in the GVMC.”

Bheemili MLA and senior TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the passage of the no-confidence motion had ended four years of ineffective governance. “With this result, Visakhapatnam is free from the misrule and irregularities witnessed during the YSRCP’s tenure in the GVMC,” he said.

He added that the city would now see improved, citizen-centric governance. “We aim to transform the GVMC into a model municipal corporation,” he noted, while congratulating alliance corporators and leaders for their collective efforts to oust the Mayor.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat also expressed satisfaction with the outcome. “This decision paves the way for development-orientated governance. Under the previous administration, the GVMC failed to deliver on civic infrastructure and services. The new leadership will work to meet public expectations,” he asserted.