NDA wins no-confidence motion against Visakhapatnam Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM; With the support from 74 members, the no-confidence motion against Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari of the YSRCP was passed in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting on Saturday.
The motion, initiated by members of the TDP-led NDA, was put to vote at the GVMC council special meeting. Visakhapatnam Collector and in-charge GVMC Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad, who presided over the council meeting, confirmed the outcome.
The Collector said 63 GVMC corporators, and 11 ex-officio members, comprising MPs, MLAs, and MLCs were present, making the total of 74 participants. “The quorum requirement was met, and all 74 members extended their support to the motion. No member opposed or abstained,” he said.
YSRCP corporators boycotted the meeting, while representatives from CPI and CPM refrained from participating in the voting.
Following the outcome, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas visited Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam, and offered prayers. Speaking to the media, he described the result as ‘a victory for the people of Visakhapatnam’, and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to promoting development under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city,” he said, adding, “The TDP-led NDA government will work to transform Visakhapatnam into a global hub, and improve governance standards in the GVMC.”
Bheemili MLA and senior TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the passage of the no-confidence motion had ended four years of ineffective governance. “With this result, Visakhapatnam is free from the misrule and irregularities witnessed during the YSRCP’s tenure in the GVMC,” he said.
He added that the city would now see improved, citizen-centric governance. “We aim to transform the GVMC into a model municipal corporation,” he noted, while congratulating alliance corporators and leaders for their collective efforts to oust the Mayor.
Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat also expressed satisfaction with the outcome. “This decision paves the way for development-orientated governance. Under the previous administration, the GVMC failed to deliver on civic infrastructure and services. The new leadership will work to meet public expectations,” he asserted.
Among the 74 votes in support, one was from corporator Muttamsetti Priyanka, daughter of former minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Though elected on a YSRCP ticket, she resigned from the party two days before the motion, citing personal reasons. There is a speculation that she may soon join the Jana Sena Party.
Celebrations broke out at the GVMC premises following the announcement, as NDA supporters marked the moment with firecrackers and slogans.
The alliance is expected to announce its candidate for the mayoral post in the coming days.
Calling it a deeply fulfilling journey, outgoing Mayor Venkata Kumari said, “It has been my fortune to serve the people of Visakhapatnam, and be part of the city’s development. I worked across party lines and ensured funds were allocated fairly to all divisions. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we stood by the people, and prioritised their health and well-being.”
She highlighted key development works such as road improvements from Adavivaram to Gosala Road and from Jagadamba to Poorna Market, besides construction of bus bays and junctions. She also recalled that she used her personal building for the Mayor’s camp office for over four years without taking any money from the corporation, and promoted sustainable transport by commuting in APSRTC buses every Monday.
Expressing disappointment over the no-confidence motion passed against her, she said, “I approved development works for every division, but the manner in which this no confidence motion was brought has caused me great emotional distress.” Recalling her appointment for the Mayoral post as a BC woman from the Yadava community with the support of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said, “I strived to make Visakhapatnam a city to be proud of, securing good rankings in Swachh Survekshan.”