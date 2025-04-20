Rayalaseema gets boost in healthcare with inauguration of State Cancer Hospital in Andhra's Rayalaseema

KURNOOL: In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the Rayalaseema region, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath on Saturday inaugurated the State Cancer Hospital and Research Institute at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH).

Equipped with advanced medical technology, including a linear accelerator and CT simulator, the facility also houses a modern operation theatre complex and dedicated medical oncology wards.

During the visit, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav interacted with patients and reviewed the services being provided. Describing the institute as a ‘lifeline’ for cancer patients in the backward and drought-prone Rayalaseema region, he said the 200-bed hospital was constructed at a cost of `120 crore with joint funding from the State and Union governments.

“Now that the coalition government is in power, we are correcting the mistakes made by the YSRCP regime and prioritising public health. The Kurnool Cancer Institute has been brought into operation with world-class facilities, strengthening departments like surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. We’ve also ensured that there’s no shortage of infrastructure,” Minister Satya Kumar affirmed.

He added that the appointment of specialist doctors and staff would be completed soon. The hospital will offer high-cost cancer treatments free of charge, benefiting people of Rayalaseema and those from neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka.