YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of using force to oust Visakhapatnam Mayor

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his manipulative politics to reverse people’s verdict through coercive methods to oust a BC woman from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayoral post.

Taking to ‘X’ on Saturday, Jagan accused Naidu of murdering democracy by making mockery of the people’s verdict. He pointed out that how the NDA took over the GVMC when the people gave a mandate of 58 seats to the YSRCP in the 98 member corporation.

“We had given the Mayoral post to a woman belonging to the Yadava community (BC), and the TDP has misused office, police force, resorted to threats, money and muscle power and even attacked the place where the YSRCP corporators were taking refuge. There is a CCTV evidence before the people to see. This is an undemocratic act, and misuse of official position,” Jagan said. Despite the fact that the term of GVMC council will end in one year, and there will be elections, resorting to such undemocratic tactics only shows the TDP’s belief in democracy, and the people will teach a fitting lesson to it, he said.

“I appreciate the resolve of the YSRCP corporators as well as the corporators of the Left parties for standing in favour of justice in spite of all such threats,” Jagan said.