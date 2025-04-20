YSRCP leader PV Mithun Reddy grilled over alleged connection with Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Rajampet MP and YSRCP leader PV Mithun Reddy for more than eight hours on Saturday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam.

Following High Court directions, Mithun Reddy, accompanied by his legal counsel, appeared at the Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate around 10 am. The questioning concluded around 5:30 pm.

Officials posed a wide range of questions related to liquor policy formulation, Mithun Reddy’s alleged involvement, transactions between distilleries and the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), the role of Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy, hawala transactions, and meetings with former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Sources indicated that Mithun Reddy gave evasive responses to most questions. His statement was recorded, and he was informed he would be summoned again.

Speaking to the media after questioning, Mithun Reddy described the case as baseless and politically motivated. He accused the TDP-led NDA government of targeting him with fabricated allegations and said the matter was sub judice, so he could not go into details.

“Since the case is before the court, I cannot elaborate. But it is clear that such fabricated cases have become a pattern under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s regime,” he said.

He also pointed to past allegations against him in cases related to the Madanapalle file-burning incident, mining irregularities, land encroachments, and red sandalwood smuggling—none of which, he claimed, were proven.

“They’ve now added this liquor case to the list. If they run out of ideas, they might even accuse me of drug or human trafficking,” he said sarcastically.

Calling the liquor case a clear example of political vendetta, Reddy said he would face it boldly and fight it legally.