Andhra Pradesh announces recruitment for 16,347 teacher posts as Mega DSC 2025 notification released

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday released the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) 2025 notification for the recruitment of 16,347 teacher posts, fulfilling a key poll promise of the coalition government.

Lokesh released the notification on social media platform X. He called it “another promise kept” and extended his wishes to aspiring candidates. “To every aspirant who waited with patience and perseverance, your moment has arrived,” he wrote, affirming the government’s commitment to strengthening schools and communities with qualified educators.

The notification is now available for download on the Commissioner of School Education’s (CSE) official website. The recruitment will cover vacancies in government, municipal, and tribal schools and is expected to address widespread teacher shortages across the State.

Candidates can submit applications online through the official portals: https://cse.ap.gov.in and https://apdsc.apcfss.in. Applicants must read the notification carefully and watch the instructional video on the portals to complete the process smoothly.

With 16,347 posts, the Mega DSC stands as one of the largest teacher recruitment drives in the State’s history. The government stated that the process would be transparent, efficient, and merit-based.

The notification includes details on eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, and key dates.