Andhra Pradesh taps only 5.6% of its renewable energy potential; experts highlight growth opportunities

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has tapped only 5.6 per cent of its total renewable energy potential of 1,67,060 MW, with an installed capacity of 9,419 MW as of March 31, 2024, according to the “Energy Statistics India 2025” report released recently by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The State’s renewable energy mix includes 4,584.98 MW of solar, 4,096.65 MW of wind, 491.67 MW of biomass and cogeneration, 163.31 MW of small hydro, and 82.72 MW of waste-to-energy. Off-grid systems add 54.07 MW of solar PV and 2,58,794 solar home lights, improving energy access in rural areas.

Wind and solar account for 73.8 per cent (1,23,336 MW) and 23 per cent (38,440 MW) respectively of the total potential, followed by large hydro (2,596 MW), biomass (1,999 MW), bagasse-based cogeneration (280 MW), and small hydro (409 MW). AP’s coastal winds and high solar irradiance make it ideal for large-scale renewable development. The growth rate from 2022–23 to 2023–24 stood at 0.63 per cent, indicating steady but modest expansion. Wind utilisation stands at 3.3 per cent of potential, while solar utilisation is at 11.9 per cent.

The State’s total utility capacity is 18,552.97 MW, with renewables contributing 50.8 per cent (9,419 MW), thermal power 7,655.50 MW, and hydro 1,672.60 MW. AP holds 4,172 million tonnes of coal reserves, including 1,025 million tonnes proved, 2,369 million tonnes indicated, and 778 million tonnes inferred, accounting for 1.07 per cent of national reserves. These reserves support a thermal capacity of 7,655.50 MW.