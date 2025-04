VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 70,51,976 rural households in Andhra Pradesh now have access to tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission - Har Ghar Jal programme.

According to official data, the State has a total of 95,53,169 rural households, and the current coverage stands at 73.82%. When the programme was launched by the Central government in 2019, only 30,74,310 households (32.18%) had access to tap water. As of now, 25,01,193 households (26.18%) still await connections.

The initiative has seen 5,253 villages achieve 100% tap connections. Among the districts, YSR district has emerged as the top performer with 100% tap water connections, reaching all 3,29,890 rural households while Palnadu stands last with the lowest coverage of 35.55%, covering 1,53,564 of the total 2,80,835 households.

Tap water for rural households district-wise data: YSR - 100%, Annamayya and Chittoor - 99%, Tirupati - 99.82%, East Godavari - 92.27%, Eluru - 86.73%, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore- 86.70%, Sri Sathya Sai - 84.55%, West Godavari - 83.96%, Ananthapuram - 83.13%, Kakinada - 81.25%, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema - 75.32%, Nandyal - 75.31%, Parvathipuram Manyam - 74.21%, Prakasam - 67.76%, Guntur - 67.73%, Vizianagaram - 67.68%, Visakhapatnam - 66.94%, Kurnool - 66.20, Anakapalle - 63.31, Alluri Sitarama Raju - 61.55%, NTR - 60%, Krishna - 59.35%, Srikakulam - 41.45%, Bapatla - 40.84%, Palnadu - 35.35%. Total: 73.83%.

Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal programme was launched to address the issue of water scarcity in rural areas with an aim to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024.