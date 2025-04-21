Guntur police conduct surprise inspections at hotels, resorts to crack down on illegal activities

GUNTUR: In a bid to crack down on illegal activities, Guntur District Police conducted surprise inspections at hotels, lodges, restaurants, and resorts on Saturday night across 32 police station limits.

Acting under the direction of Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, teams inspected guest rooms, verified identification records, and ensured proper registration of all visitor details.

Managements were instructed to strictly follow protocols for ID verification and guest documentation.

Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said temporary accommodations are often misused for betting, drug abuse, and other illegal acts. He warned of stringent legal action against anyone caught indulging in such behaviour.

Personnel from constable rank to DSP participated in the drive. SP Kumar called on hoteliers and lodge operators to stay alert and cooperate with police by reporting suspicious activities.

He also urged the public to inform the police or call 100/112, assuring confidentiality for informants.

He added that such drives would continue to ensure public safety and deter criminal activities.