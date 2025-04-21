Minister P Narayana leads study tour to Gujarat to draw inspiration for Amaravati's urban development

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, along with a high-level official delegation, is on a two-day study tour in Gujarat. The team aims to draw inspiration from Gujarat’s landmark urban infrastructure and architectural marvels, and come up with development plans for Capital Amaravati.

Narayana was accorded a warm welcome by Gujarat protocol officials on his arrival in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

He, along with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner K Kannababu, Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson D Lakshmi Parthasarathy, and Greening Corporation MD Srinivasulu, travelled by road from Ahmedabad to Ekta Nagar to inspect the colossal Statue of Unity. The team studied the engineering techniques, materials, and construction methods used in the installation of 597-ft statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Representatives of the L&T construction company and officials of the Gujarat government gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on the project.

With plans to install the statues of prominent Andhra Pradesh leaders, including former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, in Amaravati, the delegation also examined the infrastructure and tourism facilities developed around the Statue of Unity. Narayana said, “The visit is aimed at understanding the execution and scale of monumental structures in Gujarat to implement the Amaravati Master Plan effectively. We are here to learn from the finest examples in the country. Gujarat has demonstrated how visionary projects can be realised with proper planning and execution.”

In the afternoon, the delegation visited GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Spread over 860 acres, GIFT City is India’s first operational Smart City and international financial services centre, housing SEZs and major corporate offices. The MAUD Minister and his team reviewed the city’s planning model, urban infrastructure, and integrated economic zones.

The delegation’s tour continued with visits to CEPT University (Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology), the Sports City, and the Sabarmati Riverfront - all considered models of modern urban planning and sustainable development.