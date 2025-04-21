Missing man reunited with family after 15 years through AUTD, Shraddha Foundation's efforts

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 45-year-old mentally ill man from Karnataka, who had been missing for over 15 years, was reunited with his family in Tumkur district this week through the efforts of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) and Shraddha Foundation.

The AUTD team rescued Siddayya, a native of Bukkapatna in Tumkur district, from Visakhapatnam railway station in April 2022.

He was in a vulnerable state, suffering from mild physical disabilities and unable to walk properly. He had reportedly wandered across various places for over 13 years before reaching Visakhapatnam.

Following the rescue, Association for Urban and Tribal Developmentshifted him to a shelter run in partnership with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). He received treatment at the Government Hospital for Mental Care and continued his recovery at the shelter after discharge.

AUTD secretary Pragada Vasu said Siddayya was engaged in agriculture and cattle rearing before his illness. “As his mental health deteriorated, he left home and never returned. His family believed he was lost,” he said.

After a full recovery, AUTD traced his family with Shraddha Foundation’s help.