Ready to quit politics if stand against the cement company is proven wrong: AP BJP vice-president Adinarayana Reddy

KADAPA: State BJP vice-president and Jammalamadugu MLA C Adinarayana Reddy has made it clear that he is ready to quit politics if his stand against the UltraTech Cement company is proven wrong.

Addressing the media at the R&B guest house in Kadapa on Sunday, he alleged that the cement factory management had shown bias towards YSRCP leaders, and failed to give priority to locals in provision of employment. He also accused the company of committing serious environmental rule violations, and ignoring the corporate social responsibility obligations.

The BJP MLA said there was no truth in media reports that he was obstructing the cement company’s fly ash and limestone transportation. “The company has neglected the welfare of local farmers and workers, and caused massive environmental pollution. Drinking water in the region is contaminated, and houses have developed cracks,” he said.

Adinarayana mentioned that he along with the affected people submitted a representation to Kadapa District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri seeking action against the cement company for violating norms. “When I question their exploitative actions, it is labelled as aggression. Is it a crime to stand by the people?” the MLA asked.

“If I am wrong, the Collector and SP Ashok Kumar can take action against me, and even file a case. But if the cement factory management is wrong, they should reveal what action will be taken against it,” he said.

He alleged that the factory management, in collusion with YSRCP MLC P Ramasubba Reddy and former MLA Sudheer Reddy, had ignored the interests of locals.

“Pollution is forcing people to abandon their houses. Roads are damaged, and families of deceased workers have not received compensation or employment,” he said.