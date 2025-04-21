TDP celebrates CM Naidu’s 75th birthday with social service, tributes; PM, leaders extend greetings

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP rank and file across Andhra Pradesh celebrated the 75th birthday of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with grandeur on Sunday.

Celebrations included a variety of events, from cutting cakes weighing 75 kg to organising blood donation camps and Annadanam (food distribution) programme, reflecting the party’s commitment to social service. Naidu, currently on a brief vacation abroad with his family, took a well-deserved break from his hectic schedule over the past several months.

At the TDP central office, party leaders organised celebrations and social service activities to honour their supremo. Naidu’s son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, joined his father abroad and extended his birthday wishes via X, expressing admiration for his father’s able leadership.

Several ministers, including K Atchannaidu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, P Narayana, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Anagani Satya Prasad, and M Ramprasad Reddy, conveyed their greetings through social media.

MPs such as K Rammohan Naidu and Kesineni Sivanath, along with MLAs Sujana Chowdary and others, also wished the TDP chief on the occasion. Prominent leaders from other parties, including BJP State chief D Purandeswari, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and APCC chief YS Sharmila, joined in extending their greetings to Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to wish Naidu, stating, “Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life.”