TDP celebrates CM Naidu’s 75th birthday with social service, tributes; PM, leaders extend greetings

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP rank and file across Andhra Pradesh celebrated the 75th birthday of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with grandeur on Sunday.
Celebrations included a variety of events, from cutting cakes weighing 75 kg to organising blood donation camps and Annadanam (food distribution) programme, reflecting the party’s commitment to social service. Naidu, currently on a brief vacation abroad with his family, took a well-deserved break from his hectic schedule over the past several months.
At the TDP central office, party leaders organised celebrations and social service activities to honour their supremo. Naidu’s son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, joined his father abroad and extended his birthday wishes via X, expressing admiration for his father’s able leadership.
Several ministers, including K Atchannaidu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, P Narayana, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Anagani Satya Prasad, and M Ramprasad Reddy, conveyed their greetings through social media.
MPs such as K Rammohan Naidu and Kesineni Sivanath, along with MLAs Sujana Chowdary and others, also wished the TDP chief on the occasion. Prominent leaders from other parties, including BJP State chief D Purandeswari, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and APCC chief YS Sharmila, joined in extending their greetings to Naidu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to wish Naidu, stating, “Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also shared a heartfelt message on X, describing Naidu as a visionary leader capable of reviving the State that had faced economic decline. “The vision and relentless enthusiasm shown by Shri Chandrababu Garu, who is serving as Chief Minister for the fourth time, are truly remarkable,” Pawan Kalyan wrote, wishing Naidu a long and happy life.
In his message on X, Naidu expressed deep gratitude to the people for their unwavering support throughout his 47-year political journey. Reflecting on his four terms as Chief Minister, he termed the opportunity to serve a rare privilege, and reaffirmed his dedication to the progress of the Telugu community and Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu emphasised his renewed commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people, focusing on transforming the State into a global hub for innovation by 2047 through his Swarna Andhra-2047 Vision, which was unveiled in the Legislative Assembly on November 22, 2024. This vision is anchored on 10 principles, including zero poverty, employment generation, and water security.
He also highlighted the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) initiative, launched on March 30, 2025, aimed at eradicating poverty by 2047. Building on the success of his earlier Janmabhoomi programme, the P4 initiative seeks to uplift underprivileged families into ‘Golden Families’ by fostering inclusive growth through contributions from affluent individuals, including NRIs.
He lauded the Telugu diaspora’s global achievements, noting their high per capita income, and urged collective action to establish the community as a leading force by 2047.