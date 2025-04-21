TTD issues final 15-day notice to Visakha Sharada Peetham to vacate encroached building

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a notice to Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham, directing the management to vacate and surrender its five-story building near Gogarbham Dam in Tirumala within 15 days.

The directive arises from findings of unauthorised constructions and encroachments by the Peetham, which violated TTD regulations.

No action was taken against Sharada Peetham at the time, and the complainant faced repercussions from TTD’s Revenue Department. The complainant then filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which directed TTD to halt the Peetham’s unauthorised activities and enforce regulations.

During the previous YSRCP government, these encroachments were regularised despite protests from local groups and Hindu Dharma Parirakshana organizations. However, after the coalition government assumed power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a cleanup drive starting in Tirumala. A TTD committee report confirmed the Peetham’s violations, and Chairman BR Naidu declared the removal of encroachments during a board meeting.