YSRCP MLC slams TDP-led government over delays in Mega DSC recruitment, warns of impact on education

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed serious concern over the TDP-led NDA government’s repeated delays, and lack of clarity in conducting the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) to recruit teachers.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office on Sunday, the MLC criticised the government for limiting the Mega DSC notification to merely conducting the exam, questioning its intentions. He warned that the government’s failure to provide a clear roadmap to fill teacher posts could jeopardise the aspirations of six lakh candidates.

He highlighted that despite the government’s announcement in June 2024 to fill 16,357 teacher posts, the process faced multiple postponements. Initially promised after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), the notification was delayed citing court cases and SC categorisation issue. The YSRCP’s persistent pressure in the Legislative Council compelled the government to issue the DSC notification on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday, but doubts persist about its implementation, he said.

The MLC pointed out flaws in the recruitment timeline, noting that exams are scheduled from June 6 to July 6 with results expected in August, and it could delay appointment of teachers until September. This, coupled with teacher transfers in May, would make rural schools understaffed, affecting student education, he feared.

He accused the government of mismanaging the education sector, contrasting it with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reforms, including GO 117, which ensured subject teachers from Class 3.