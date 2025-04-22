Andhra approved two renewable energy projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved two major renewable energy projects totalling 628 MW—540 MW solar in Anantapur and an 88 MW wind project in Kurnool, according to Energy Department orders issued on April 10.

ReNew Vikram Shakti Pvt. Ltd. will set up solar plants in Utakallu, Ubicherla, Bethapalle, Dharmapura, Mamdur, and Edurur villages across Gooty and Pamidi mandals. JSW Neo Energy Ltd. will establish the wind farm in Aspari, Kurnool district.

The proposals were cleared after technical and financial evaluations by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP). The projects come under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, which aims to expand the state’s renewable energy capacity. Developers will receive government or revenue land on a 30-year lease at Rs 31,000 per acre annually, with a 5% increase every two years.

Land conversion fees are waived, and the status will be deemed non-agricultural. Power generated will be primarily exported, with no mandate for local DISCOM procurement. However, the State holds the right of first refusal for up to 30% of the capacity, subject to tariff approval by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC).

APTRANSCO will handle power evacuation to Central Transmission Utility substations, with infrastructure provided by developers. Projects must be completed within 24 months. Eligible Central grants may be availed without burdening State finances. Several departments will coordinate implementation.