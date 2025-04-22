Andhra CID arrests former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu in actress Jatwani harassment case

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer and former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials in Hyderabad on Sunday in connection with a harassment case filed by Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani.

Anjaneyulu, currently under suspension, is being brought to Vijayawada for further questioning. His arrest marks a key development in the probe into the controversial actions taken during the previous YSRCP regime. Anjaneyulu served as Intelligence Chief under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and was known to be closely associated with the former administration.

According to CID officials, he is the second accused in the case, which also involves suspended IPS officers Kanti Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni. The complaint was lodged by Jatwani after the new coalition government assumed power.

Jethwani alleges she and her family were falsely implicated in a fabricated land dispute, allegedly orchestrated by YSRCP leaders. A complaint filed by K Vidyasagar—reportedly a YSRCP aide—claimed Jethwani forged documents and sold his property. Acting on this, the police arrested Jethwani and her parents in Mumbai and transferred them to judicial custody in Vijayawada.