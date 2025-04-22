Andhra CID arrests former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu in actress Jatwani harassment case

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer and former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials in Hyderabad on Sunday in connection with a harassment case filed by Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani.
Anjaneyulu, currently under suspension, is being brought to Vijayawada for further questioning. His arrest marks a key development in the probe into the controversial actions taken during the previous YSRCP regime. Anjaneyulu served as Intelligence Chief under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and was known to be closely associated with the former administration.
According to CID officials, he is the second accused in the case, which also involves suspended IPS officers Kanti Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni. The complaint was lodged by Jatwani after the new coalition government assumed power.
Jethwani alleges she and her family were falsely implicated in a fabricated land dispute, allegedly orchestrated by YSRCP leaders. A complaint filed by K Vidyasagar—reportedly a YSRCP aide—claimed Jethwani forged documents and sold his property. Acting on this, the police arrested Jethwani and her parents in Mumbai and transferred them to judicial custody in Vijayawada.
CID sources claim Anjaneyulu played a central role in framing the charges and planning the arrest, allegedly under instructions from the then political leadership.
His name surfaced in the complaint Jethwani filed post-regime change, detailing the misuse of police authority and political victimisation. Following Sunday’s arrest, CID officials transported Anjaneyulu to their Vijayawada office, along with key documents seized during the operation.
He is expected to face detailed interrogation regarding his alleged involvement. The arrest of a high-ranking IPS officer in a politically sensitive case has intensified scrutiny over police conduct during the YSRCP tenure.
Officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and further action, including arrests, remains possible.
In a separate development, Anjaneyulu has been booked by the Guntur CID police station for allegedly threatening Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association President KR Suryanarayana with a firearm.