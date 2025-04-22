Andhra HC warns Police of action against unlawful detention of retired officer

VIJAYAWADA: A 60-year-old retired police officer, T Bala Subrahmanyam Reddy, has accused Andhra Pradesh police of misconduct and legal violations.

In a Habeas Corpus petition heard by the High Court on Monday, he alleged that unidentified officers forcibly took him into custody from his Tirupati home at midnight on April 16, without disclosing charges, and transported him to Vijayawada against his will.

Reddy, who retired due to health issues and to care for his cancer-stricken wife, informed the court that police ignored his requests for medication and insisted on a long journey by police vehicle, despite his frail condition. He claimed that the SIT, led by Investigating Officer Sriharibabu, tortured him and coerced him into signing blank documents. Expressing outrage, Justices R Raghunandan Rao and Dr K Manmadha Rao questioned the SIT’s actions.

Citing BNSS Section 170, which mandates home-based questioning for individuals over 60, The HC ordered the SIT’s Additional SP to explain why Reddy was summoned and directed that any statement from him be recorded at his resiTirupati home, with no other officers present.

The bench warned of further action if police continued to flout court orders.